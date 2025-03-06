Ludhiana: Arora raises concern over anti-business mindset

Punjab’s economic growth has been hindered by an anti-business mindset over the years, but the state cannot progress without a thriving business community, cabinet minister Aman Arora said on Thursday. Cabinet minister Aman Arora felicitates a local businessman in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Addressing the Hindustan Times Business and Entrepreneur Felicitation Ceremony 2025, he assured industrialists that the government understands their challenges and is committed to supporting them. At the event, 21 businessmen from the state were honoured.

“Ludhiana is an industrial hub and businesses are the backbone of Punjab’s economy. Be it political commitments or welfare initiatives, nothing is possible without their contribution,” Arora said, adding that industries often bear the brunt of larger issues, such as the farmers’ protests and financial allocations by the Union government to other states.

With International Women’s Day approaching, the event also recognised women business leaders making strides in various fields. Architect Amrita Taneja was felicitated under the women entrepreneur of the region – architecture and design excellence category.

Recalling her journey in what she called a male-dominated industry, Amrita shared how, despite her seniority, masons and contractors initially refused to follow her instructions. “It took time for them to accept a woman giving orders,” she said. Now 40 and a mother of two, she credited her joint family for helping her balance work and personal life. “The Indian family system is a blessing; it provides the support we need at home,” she added.

Other awardees included Divneet and Simran Kaur, recognised as the trending skincare brand of the Ludhiana region, while Akriti and Anushka were honoured for their impact as trending social media influencers of Punjab.