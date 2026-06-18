Ludhiana: Around 800 players across state attend hockey trials at PAU

Young hockey players from across Punjab gathered at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Wednesday as the Punjab school education department conducted selection trials for various hockey sports wings.

Participants during selection trials for various sports wings of hockey at PAU hockey ground in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

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The trials were organised for Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories and witnessed participation from nearly 800 boys and girls aspiring to secure a place in the state’s prestigious sports wings.

Following the selection process, players were shortlisted for different hockey wings, including three categories at the Jarkhar Hockey Academy, two categories at Chachrari Academy, and various groups for the sports wings at Ghudda, Bathinda, and Khalsa College, Amritsar.

Officials said the selected players would be provided quality boarding, lodging and educational facilities in accordance with the guidelines of the department. Special arrangements, including air-conditioned accommodation during the summer months, will also be made for the trainees.

The selected players will directly represent their respective districts in the Punjab state school games, giving them an opportunity to compete at a higher level and showcase their talent on a larger platform.

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{{^usCountry}} The trials were conducted by a selection committee constituted by the Punjab school education department. Committee members included Gurinder Singh Sangha, Manpreet Singh Mundian, Talwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh Boparai, Dhanna Singh from Amritsar and Satinder Kaur Satti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trials were conducted by a selection committee constituted by the Punjab school education department. Committee members included Gurinder Singh Sangha, Manpreet Singh Mundian, Talwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh Boparai, Dhanna Singh from Amritsar and Satinder Kaur Satti. {{/usCountry}}

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District sports coordinator Kulbir Singh and education official Jaspreet Singh were also present during the trials. Jarkhar Hockey Academy chief coach Gursatinder Singh Pargat, coach Harmeet Singh and Chachrari Academy representative Kulwinder Singh supervised various aspects of the selection process.

A large number of parents also attended the event and cheered for the young players. Officials said the sports wings are aimed at identifying talented hockey players at an early age and providing them with professional coaching, quality education and modern facilities to help them excel in the sport.

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