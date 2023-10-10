Ludhiana: Artisans from 20 states to take part in Saras Mela
Industrialists in Ludhiana are being asked to contribute to the regional Saras Mela, which will be held at Punjab Agriculture University Grounds from October 27 to November 5. The event will feature artisans, traders, and skilled workers from across 20 states, and arrangements for free food, accommodation, and stalls have been made. The total cost of the event is expected to be ₹2 crore, with the central government contributing ₹35 lakhs. Industrialists who sponsor the event will receive prominent advertising space at commercial stalls. This is the third time Ludhiana will host the event.
Officials of the Ludhiana administration on Tuesday said that industrialists of the city can contribute to the regional Saras Mela to be held at Punjab Agriculture University Grounds between October 27 and November 5.
Chairing a meeting with the leading industrialists of the district at Bachat Bhawan, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik said that artisans, traders, skilled workers, from across 20 states, would participate in this event. She further mentioned that proper arrangements for free food, accommodation and stalls have been ensured for the participants.
The DC further mentioned that a sum of ₹2 crore is expected to be incurred on this event of which the central government has issued only ₹35 lakhs while remaining funds are to be arranged through fund management. Thereby, the industrialists of the city were appealed to sponsor this event who have given positive response to administration’s call for sponsorship. The industrialists were informed that in lieu of their sponsorship, they will get prominent space at commercial stalls where they can advertise their brands during the entire event.
She said that it is for the third time, after the years 2012 and 2017, that Ludhiana district will host this event as it is generally held at major cities of the country.