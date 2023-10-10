Ludhiana: Artisans from 20 states to take part in Saras Mela

Officials of the Ludhiana administration on Tuesday said that industrialists of the city can contribute to the regional Saras Mela to be held at Punjab Agriculture University Grounds between October 27 and November 5.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chairing a meeting with the leading industrialists of the district at Bachat Bhawan, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik said that artisans, traders, skilled workers, from across 20 states, would participate in this event. She further mentioned that proper arrangements for free food, accommodation and stalls have been ensured for the participants.

The DC further mentioned that a sum of ₹2 crore is expected to be incurred on this event of which the central government has issued only ₹35 lakhs while remaining funds are to be arranged through fund management. Thereby, the industrialists of the city were appealed to sponsor this event who have given positive response to administration’s call for sponsorship. The industrialists were informed that in lieu of their sponsorship, they will get prominent space at commercial stalls where they can advertise their brands during the entire event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said that it is for the third time, after the years 2012 and 2017, that Ludhiana district will host this event as it is generally held at major cities of the country.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!