Ludhiana | Ashu involved in multi-crore grain scam: AAP

In a full-throttle attack on former food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Congress leader of misappropriating at least 35,000 metric tonnes of grain meant to the distributed among the poor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alleging that Ashu, who is the Congress’ candidate from Ludhiana west, had been involved in a multi-crore scam, AAP candidate form the assembly segment candidate Gurpreet Gogi and spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang on Thursday claimed that the food grains provided to the state government under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) were issued without getting the thumb prints of the beneficiaries, and the misappropriated grain was then sold to other states such as Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

“As per central government norms, it is mandatory for the state department to get the thumbprints of beneficiaries before transferring the grains. However, Ashu got an order approved saying that the grains can be transferred to the beneficiary, even with the thumbprints of the food supply inspector or depot holder,” they said, adding that as per a depot’s records 24,000kg of grain was distributed to 395 beneficiaries without getting their thumbprint in just 11 hours, which was not feasible.

Ashu is the Ravana of corruption: Gogi

“Similar pattern was followed at other places too. As the grains never reached the poor, the misappropriated grains were then sold to other states like Rajasthan, UP,” said Gogi, calling the former minister the Ravana of corruption.

Gogi, Kang and AAP state general secretary Harchand Barsat also accused Ashu of appointing “tainted officer Rakesh Singla as chairperson of the central vigilance committee (CVC).” Kang said Singla was appointed chairperson of the committee, while the department was carrying out an inquiry against him.

The AAP leaders also flagged irregularities in the purchase of wooden crates used for storing the grains. “As per norms, it is mandatory that the crates should be manufactured and purchased from the state and the standard weight of a crate should be 40kg. However, the department purchased crates from Haryana with weight ranging from 17 to 21kg. The department officials had also flagged the same, “ said Kang. The AAP leaders said proper inquiry will be done and action will be taken against those involved in the scams after AAP will form government in the state.

₹3,000 crore scam in transportation of grains: AAP

AAP leaders also accused Ashu of being involved in a ₹3,000 crore scam, wherein they had increased the tender cost of transporting food grains during the Congress regime. Kang and transporter Jagwinder Singh alleged that the government had unnecessarily increased the cost of the annual tender from ₹1,200 crore to ₹3,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Ashu refuted the allegations levelled against him by Gogi and said baseless allegations are being levelled just to defame him ahead of the elections. “Public has seen my performance and we have been seeking votes only on the basis of development works done in the past,” said Ashu.