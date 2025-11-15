Ludhiana: ASI booked for smuggling 1kg tobacco into Central Jail

In yet another embarrassing episode for Ludhiana Police, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Ladhowal Police Station has been booked for attempting to smuggle one kilogram of tobacco into Ludhiana Central Jail. Interestingly, the accused ASI Major Singh had investigated the same accused just four days ago in a liquor smuggling case, officials said. The ASI was arrested after the complaint but later released on bail. Sukha will be brought on a production warrant for further questioning, an official said. (HT Photo for representation)

The latest case adds to a string of incidents in which police personnel have been caught aiding illegal activities, including attempts to sneak drugs and prohibited items into prisons.

According to police officials, the smuggling bid was foiled when jail staff detained an accused, Sukhdev Singh alias Sukha of Bholewal Jadid, moments after he entered the jail premises. Sukha had been arrested four days earlier for liquor smuggling.

Assistant jail superintendent Daulat Ram said Sukha was brought to the jail on November 12 after being sent to judicial remand. During a routine scanning of belongings, jail staff discovered a kilogram of tobacco concealed in the bag that Sukha was carrying.

What followed tarnished the department’s image further. During questioning, Sukha alleged that ASI Major Singh handed him the bag on the way to the jail and instructed him to keep it with him until someone inside collected it. Sukha claimed he was unaware of the contents of the bag.

Jail authorities immediately alerted police officials and filed a formal complaint.

ASI Dinesh Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 42, 45 and 52A of the Prisons Act has been registered against both Sukha and ASI Major Singh at Division Number 7 police station.

Sukha had earlier been arrested on November 8 after police recovered 20 bottles of illicit liquor from him, after which ASI Major Singh was assigned to investigate the case.

Previous cases

October 29: An ASI from 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion deputed at Ludhiana Central Jail was arrested for attempting to smuggle 10 gm narcotic powder, 325 gm tobacco, and six sachets of packed tobacco into the jail.

October 11: Narcotics were discovered hidden inside a LED television smuggled into the jail. Assistant jail superintendent Sukhwinder Singh and two inmates were booked after CRPF personnel found 84 gm and 121 gm of drugs concealed in the television frame. The contraband was recovered during a routine security check at the entry gate of the prison.