Ludhiana: ASI, wife assaulted over parking issue, 4 booked

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), deputed as a gunman with the SDM, Ludhiana West, was reportedly assaulted by a few persons over a parking issue.

The Shimlapuri police have booked four persons, including two women. The accused have been identified as Karamjit Singh alias Kamma, his wife Komal, Lucky and his mother Jageeta Rani — all residents of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Jagdev Kaur, wife of the ASI Kulwant Singh of Barota Road, who is deputed as a gunman with the SDM, West.

The complainant stated that their car was parked outside the house on the street. She along with her husband was present inside the house when Karamjit started blowing the horn repeatedly. When her husband went out to check, the accused started abusing him and asked him to remove the car parked outside the house though there was enough space to cross.

When they objected to it, the accused who were reportedly under the influence of liquor, started hurling abuses and assaulted them, the complainant said.

She added that later the accused started assaulting her husband and held him from his hair after removing his ‘parna’. When she tried to intervene, the accused assaulted her also. A granthi of a local gurdwara intervened, but the accused assaulted him also.

ASI Chand Ahir, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 452, 323, 341, 379B, 295, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

