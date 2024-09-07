Ludhiana: Assailants pelt gang rape victim, her mother with stones outside CP office

A group of people, including women, assaulted a minor gangrape victim and her mother when they were protesting outside the office of the commissioner of police seeking action against the accused on Friday. The assailants also pelted them with stones and bricks. According to the victim, the assailants are aides of the accused, who are pressuring them to end the protest. The Division number 5 police reached outside the office of the commissioner of police in Ludhiana and nabbed some of the suspects with the help of locals. (HT Photo)

The Division number 5 police reached the spot and nabbed some of the suspects with the help of locals.

The victim alleged that the accused threatened them to withdraw the case. On Friday, when they were protesting outside the CP office, the accused turned up there and attacked them. The accused also pelted them with stones. After they raised the alarm, the passersby came to their rescue and nabbed some of the accused.

The mother of the victim alleged that when they went to the office of the Human Rights Commission in Chandigarh, the accused tried to kidnap her daughter.

The woman claimed that four accused had abducted and raped her 13-year-old daughter six months ago and gangraped her. Her daughter was impregnated and later delivered a stillborn child.

She alleged that the police had arrested only two accused so far. She alleged that despite making several rounds at the police station, the police took no action.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Jatin Bansal stated that the police have arrested two women under preventive measures. The police will take action against all the accused involved in the affray.