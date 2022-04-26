Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana assault case: Victim’s kin protest, allege police bias
chandigarh news

Ludhiana assault case: Victim’s kin protest, allege police bias

The family alleged that though the Ludhiana police had lodged an FIR against the accused but they had imposed weaker sections and also pressurized them for a compromise
Daughter of the injured woman told Ludhiana police that on April 21, their neighbours had indulged in a scuffle with her uncle, adding that when her father and mother intervened in the matter, the accused thrashed them too. The accused assaulted her mother with a sharp-edged weapon and also bludgeoned her with a brick. The accused tore her clothes and also molested her, she alleged (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Alleging police of favouring an accused, a Gautam Colony family staged a protest at office of commissioner of police (CP) on Monday.

The family alleged that though the police had lodged an FIR against the accused but they had imposed weaker sections and also pressurized them for a compromise.

Commissioner of police, Kaustubh Sharma, ordered the police to take action within three days.

A woman member of the family, who suffered a fracture in her skull bone, is admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, and has already undergone three surgeries.

Daughter of the injured woman said on April 21, their neighbours had indulged in a scuffle with her uncle, adding that when her father and mother intervened in the matter, the accused thrashed them too. The accused assaulted her mother with a sharp-edged weapon and also bludgeoned her with a brick. The accused tore her clothes and also molested her, she alleged.

“The police did not take action against the accused. We approached the CP to get the FIR lodged on April 23. The police imposed weaker sections in the FIR to favour the accused. The accused had attempted murder on my mother but the police added section of a minor scuffle only,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

The Tibba police had booked accused Dharampal, his sons Harwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh and daughter Bhinder, under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354-B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

Inspector Ranvir Singh, station house officer at Tibba police station, said the medical report of the injured woman has been not received yet. The police will take appropriate action according to the medical report, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP