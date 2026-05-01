Ludhiana: AUCT raises concerns over delay in 7th pay scale

The Association of United College Teachers (AUCT) has raised voice over the continued delay in implementing the 7th pay commission benefits for teachers of affiliated colleges, and has questioned the inaction of authorities even months after a clear deadline was set. Leaders have urged the university authorities to issue a clear statement and expedite the process without further delay. (HT file)

In a formal letter addressed to the deputy registrar (colleges), Panjab University, the association expressed concern over the “dishonouring” of decisions taken during a meeting held on January 2, 2026, with the vice-chancellor. The communication highlights that despite a written assurance and a deadline of January 31 for completing the process, no visible progress has been made so far.

AUCT general secretary Jaspal Singh, pointed out that more than 85 days have passed since the deadline, yet teachers remain in the dark regarding the implementation of the promised pay scale benefits. The letter states that hundreds of teachers, many of whom have served affiliated colleges for decades, are still waiting for clarity and action.

Adding to the concern, AUCT president Tarun Ghai said that in a meeting, held in the presence of the Dean College Development Council (DCDC), it was decided that cases of non-compliant colleges would be reviewed in batches of 20. These reports were to be placed before the affiliation committee and completed within the stipulated timeline. However, according to the association, no such action appears to have been taken so far.

Leaders have urged the university authorities to issue a clear statement and expedite the process without further delay.

When contacted, deputy registrar (colleges) Surjeet Thakur stated that the DCDC is the competent authority to comment on the matter. However, attempts to reach DCDC Ravi Inder Singh for a response remained unsuccessful.