Ludhiana | Auto parts manufacturer booked for cheating

Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Sarabha Nagar police booked two auto parts industrialists for cheating on Tuesday.

The FIR has been lodged against the accused Jasbir Singh Riyat and his brother Surinder Singh Riyat, residents of Block-H of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, who are noted auto parts and tractor parts manufacturers, after almost six-year long inquiry.

Complainant Chamkaur Singh of Basant Avenue, Phullanwaly, said he had a deal with the accused for purchasing 7.5 acres land in Ayali Kalan village. “I had made the payment after which the accused transferred ownership of 2 acres of land in my name, but refused to transfer 5.5 acres land,” he said..

The complaint was lodged with the police on July 27, 2016 after which an enquiry was marked.

Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh, from Sarabha Nagar police station, said the FIR has been lodged against the Riyat brothers duo under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

