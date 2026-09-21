Ludhiana: Auto-rickshaw driver dies as speeding car crashes into vehicle

An auto-rickshaw driver died after a speeding Maruti Suzuki Swift rammed into his vehicle near Kohara Chowk on Sunday. The car driver fled the spot after the collision, police said.

Iqbal told police that he was following his son when a white Maruti Suzuki Swift approached at high speed. (HT File)

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The deceased was identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Katani Kalan village. According to a complaint lodged by his father, Iqbal Singh, Sukhwinder was returning home after dropping passengers at Kohara Chowk when the accident occurred.

Iqbal told police that he was following his son when a white Maruti Suzuki Swift approached at high speed.

The driver, identified as Rajveer Singh of Fatehgarh Jattan village, allegedly drove negligently and rammed into the auto-rickshaw.

Sukhwinder sustained multiple injuries in the collision and was admitted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigating officer Jagdish Kumar said, “Koom Kalan police have registered an FIR against Rajveer Singh under Sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused fled the spot after the accident and police teams are conducting raids to arrest him. Further investigation is underway.”

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{{^usCountry}} Elderly woman critically injured after truck runs over her at Samrala Chowk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elderly woman critically injured after truck runs over her at Samrala Chowk {{/usCountry}}

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An unidentified elderly woman sustained critical injuries after being run over by a 10-wheeler truck while crossing the road at Samrala Chowk on Sunday night. The truck driver was arrested, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was coming from the Chandigarh Road side and was crossing towards the auto stand to travel to Jagirpur when the accident occurred.

According to police, the truck, reportedly travelling from Moga towards Haryana, was turning towards Chandigarh Road when the woman came beneath its conductor-side portion. She fell beneath the front wheel, which ran over both her legs.

“She was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where she received initial treatment. Given her critical condition, doctors referred her to Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital. Her condition was stated to be serious,” said an officer.

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“We have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the intersection to establish the sequence of events. The truck driver is also being questioned. The woman’s identity is yet to be established. Further action will be taken on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence.” the officer added.