Ludhiana | Avon Cycles CMD to be conferred Panjab University Ratna

Industrialists across Ludhiana congratulated Avon Cycles CMD for receiving the Panjab University Ratna . A Federation of Industrial Commercial Organisation (FICO) delegation, led by its president Gurmeet Singh Kular, also met and congratulated Pahwa
Avon Cycles Ltd, Ludhiana, chairperson and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa will be conferred Panjab University Ratna on May 6. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 05, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The prestigious Panjab University Ratna Award will be conferred on Avon Cycles chairperson and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa during the university’s 69th annual convocation on May 6.

The PU senate had on May 2 approved the names proposed by the committee constituted for selecting recipients of honorary degrees and PU Ratna awards. Vice-president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will honour Pahwa with the Panjab University Udyog Ratna.

Industrialists across the district congratulated Pahwa for receiving the honour. A Federation of Industrial Commercial Organisation (FICO) delegation, led by its president Gurmeet Singh Kular, also met and congratulated Pahwa.

The company, Avon Cycles Limited, was setup in 1951.The company manufactures most of its bicycle parts, and is known for providing a quality product at a competitive price. The bicycle facility is spread over 1,45,000 square metres.It is one of the largest manufacturers and exports of bicycles in India.

