Ludhiana: Avon Cycles former manager booked over 29 lakh ‘bicycle fraud’

In a case of alleged criminal breach of trust involving online sales, the Sahnewal police registered an FIR against a former digital marketing manager of Avon Cycles after the company accused him of misappropriating 632 bicycles worth around ₹29 lakh and failing to repay an outstanding company loan.

The investigation report states that Rajan Pandey was responsible for online sales and that the 632 bicycles allegedly sold through Flipkart were not accounted for by the company. (HT File)

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The accused, Rajan Pandey, has been booked under Section 316 (4) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint filed by Dr Deepak Jain, the company’s authorised representative and head of administration.

According to the complaint, Avon Cycles sells its products through e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart and JioMart. During an internal audit, the company allegedly discovered that 632 bicycles shown as returned by Flipkart had not reached the factory, resulting in an estimated loss of nearly ₹29 lakh.

The company alleged that Rajan Pandey, who joined as head-digital marketing manager in July 2022 and was responsible for online bicycle sales, failed to provide a satisfactory explanation when questioned about the missing inventory. The company claimed that he resigned through an email dated March 18, 2026, did not complete his notice period, failed to hand over charge to his successor and stopped reporting for duty from April 18.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from the alleged inventory discrepancy, the company stated it had advanced a ₹5 lakh loan to Pandey in January 2025 on his request. While he reportedly repaid part of the amount, ₹3.05 lakh allegedly remains outstanding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from the alleged inventory discrepancy, the company stated it had advanced a ₹5 lakh loan to Pandey in January 2025 on his request. While he reportedly repaid part of the amount, ₹3.05 lakh allegedly remains outstanding. {{/usCountry}}

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During the police inquiry, statements from company officials were recorded and relevant documents were examined. The investigation report states that Rajan Pandey was responsible for online sales and that the 632 bicycles allegedly sold through Flipkart were not accounted for by the company. The report also notes that despite repeated phone calls and emails from the company, he did not return to duty.

ASI Karanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was lodged following a probe. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

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