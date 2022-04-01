Ludhiana | Bagga inaugurates road construction project amid objections over shoddy work

In a relief for the shopkeepers and residents of Chander Nagar area, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga, along with Congress councillor Harvinder Rocky, inaugurated the road construction work from Bhuri Wala Gurdwara up to Chander Nagar, Ward Number 92 at a cost of ₹99 lakh on Thursday.

This comes after residents and shopkeepers having raised hue and cry over the same since the laying of sewer lines in the region had left roads in a poor condition around a year ago.

‘Contractor failed to level the road’

Shopkeepers in the area, however, raised objections over road construction work on Thursday alleging the contractor has failed to level the road before beginning construction. This, according to them, would result in water logging.

A group of shopkeepers and residents gathered at the spot to oppose construction, delaying the inauguration by an hour.

One of the shopkeepers near Bhuri Wala Gurudwara, Mohinder Sahai said, “We have been facing problems due to water-logging in the area and have been raising the issue for a long time. Now again, when the road is being constructed after around a year, the authorities have failed to level the road.”

“We demanded that the road should be levelled first, otherwise there will be no benefit of constructing the road. The road will also get damaged due to water logging,” he added.

Following the objections, authorities decided to commence construction work from Chander Nagar and directions were issued to the contractor to level the road and address the shopkeeper and residents’ concerns.

MLA Bagga and councillor Harvinder Rocky further assured the stakeholders that the road will be levelled properly before the construction work commences.