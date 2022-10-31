Ludhiana | Bail guarantor nabs PO, hands him over to police

Four years after he bailed out an acquaintance, a municipal corporation contractual worker traced the accused – a proclaimed offender who had failed to show up in court after securing bail – and handed him over to the cops on Saturday.

The bail guarantor, Mukesh Kumar, spent ₹1.5 lakh to find Sunil Kumar, who is wanted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for assault and damage to railway property. “Four years ago, an acquaintance requested me to help bail out a friend who had been arrested by the Railway Police Force. I acted as a bail guarantor for Sunil, but he started skipping court hearings. After he was declared a proclaimed offender, the cops started harassing me, which is when I started searching for him on my own,” says Mukesh.

On how he managed to find the accused, Mukesh says, “I distributed photographs of the accused among beggars who operate in major spots of the city, and paid them to alert me in event of a sighting. On Saturday, one of them told me that Sunil was on Jagraon Bridge.”

“I managed to nab the accused. Sunil created a ruckus and attempted to flee, but was unable to do so due to the presence of police personnel, “ he said, adding that opium was recovered from the accused.