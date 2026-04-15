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Ludhiana: Baisakhi tragedy at gurdwara in Kartar Nagar, Sewadar falls while changing Nishan Sahib holy cloth, dies

According to brother of the deceased, the pulley cable being used during the process snapped mid-operation, causing his brother to lose support

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 47-year-old man died after falling from nearly 60 feet while performing sewa at a gurdwara on the occasion of Baisakhi on Tuesday.

Police outside Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Kartar Nagar, Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Maninder Singh, was engaged in changing the Chola Sahib — a sacred robe or cloak revered in Sikhism — on the Nishan Sahib at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Kartar Nagar, when the incident occurred around 9.15 am.

According to Gurpreet Singh, brother of the deceased, the pulley cable being used during the process snapped mid-operation, causing his brother to lose support and fall on a temporary shed erected below.

“He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Gurpreet said.

The incident brought celebrations at the gurdwara to an abrupt halt, with shock and grief spreading among devotees gathered to mark Baisakhi.

Family members of Maninder have alleged that the equipment used during the sewa was poorly maintained. Gurpreet said Maninder had been performing the service for over a decade and was well-versed with the procedure.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Baisakhi tragedy at gurdwara in Kartar Nagar, Sewadar falls while changing Nishan Sahib holy cloth, dies
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Baisakhi tragedy at gurdwara in Kartar Nagar, Sewadar falls while changing Nishan Sahib holy cloth, dies
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