Ludhiana: Baisakhi tragedy at gurdwara in Kartar Nagar, Sewadar falls while changing Nishan Sahib holy cloth, dies

A 47-year-old man died after falling from nearly 60 feet while performing sewa at a gurdwara on the occasion of Baisakhi on Tuesday.

Police outside Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Kartar Nagar, Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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The deceased, Maninder Singh, was engaged in changing the Chola Sahib — a sacred robe or cloak revered in Sikhism — on the Nishan Sahib at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Kartar Nagar, when the incident occurred around 9.15 am.

According to Gurpreet Singh, brother of the deceased, the pulley cable being used during the process snapped mid-operation, causing his brother to lose support and fall on a temporary shed erected below.

“He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Gurpreet said.

The incident brought celebrations at the gurdwara to an abrupt halt, with shock and grief spreading among devotees gathered to mark Baisakhi.

Family members of Maninder have alleged that the equipment used during the sewa was poorly maintained. Gurpreet said Maninder had been performing the service for over a decade and was well-versed with the procedure.

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{{^usCountry}} “He was experienced and careful. But the system failed him,” he said, alleging that the cable was rusted and that no safety measures, such as harnesses, were in place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He was experienced and careful. But the system failed him,” he said, alleging that the cable was rusted and that no safety measures, such as harnesses, were in place. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police from Model Town police station reached the spot soon after the incident and initiated an inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police from Model Town police station reached the spot soon after the incident and initiated an inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Station house officer Jaswinder Singh said preliminary findings suggest the victim may have lost balance during the process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Station house officer Jaswinder Singh said preliminary findings suggest the victim may have lost balance during the process. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “No formal complaint has been received so far. Further action will depend on the family’s statement,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No formal complaint has been received so far. Further action will depend on the family’s statement,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Maninder, who ran a grocery shop in the locality, is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maninder, who ran a grocery shop in the locality, is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old child. {{/usCountry}}

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