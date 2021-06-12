Ludhiana: Barewal residents oppose garbage dump on cremation ground premises

Residents of Barewal village staged a protest against the municipal corporation and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Friday over the establishment of a garbage dump on the premises of the cremation ground in the village.

The residents said that the dump should not be established at the site where people perform last rites of their loved ones. Further, the site is situated at the entry point of the village, due to which foul smell will be spread in the entire area, they added.

They also filed a petition against the same at a local court and a stay was ordered on installation of static compactors. The residents demanded that the garbage dump should be shifted to its previous location, which was around 100 metres away from the proposed site.

However, the authorities stated that the stay order has been vacated.

Tarlochan Singh said, “The next hearing of the case is on June 17, but the authorities are still continuing the construction. We will not allow the authorities to establish a dump site inside the cremation ground at any cost and continue the agitation.”

A villager, Gurdyal Singh, said that a temple is also situated inside the cremation ground. If the garbage dump is established, MC will start dumping waste from around 25 surrounding colonies there, due to which foul smell spreads in the area.

LIT superintending engineer Buta Ram said that the LIT is only installing static compactor at the site and the location has been finalised by the MC. “The stay order has been vacated. The contractor was stopped from taking up construction on Friday and we are taking up the matter with the MC and police,” he said.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “There is some issue regarding the location. The matter will be sorted out after having a meeting with the villagers. The garbage will not be dumped in the open as it will be a covered facility.”