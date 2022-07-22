Ludhiana | Bhullar hands over notification of hiked stipend to GADVASU interns

A day after Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) hiked the internship allowance (stipend) for students pursuing Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree, minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar handed over the copy of notification to the interns on Thursday.

Sitting on a chain hunger strike since July 12, the interns lifted the agitation on Wednesday evening after the university announced to hike the stipend from ₹6,200 to ₹15,000.

Bhullar, along with MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi, handed over the notification of increased stipend to students who in exchange gifted saplings to Bhullar and Gogi for addressing their grievances.

Earlier on July 19, Gogi had arranged a meeting between the protesting interns and ministers, including finance minister Harpal Cheema and animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, for resolving the issue.

As students commenced celebrations after the minister handed over the notification, MLA Gogi was also seen dancing to the beats of dhol, along with students of the university. Gogi said, “ The genuine demand of students has been fulfilled by the state government on priority.”

Bhullar urges to improve animal breed

Meanwhile, Bhullar also conducted a meeting with university authorities and urged the experts to make more efforts for animal breed improvement. By strengthening the university’s Krishhi Vigiyan Kendras (KVK) and regional research and training centres, they could provide better services to farmers of the state, he added.

The minister also flagged off the new ambulatory bus service of the university. Through this ambulatory bus, services would be provided to surrounding villages, the authorities said.

Bhullar, who is also the state transport minister, said the state government would install GPS systems in its buses from August 1 to track their movement. He claimed that the ”transport mafia” has become a thing of the past in Punjab. Earlier, Punjab police officials accorded guard of honour to the minister on his arrival at the Circuit house.

PAU students seek filling of vacant posts

During the visit of the cabinet minister, students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) also handed over a memorandum to Bhullar, seeking filling of vacant posts in the agriculture department. They said several posts, including 510 vacant posts of agriculture development officer, 150 horticulture development officer, 20 soil conservation officer and 370 posts of agriculture sub-inspector have been lying vacant in the department.