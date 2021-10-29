Ludhiana: Bihar man held for drug peddling, 390-gram opium recovered

The CIA staff-1 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a drug peddler and recovered 390-gram opium from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Basant Kumar, 42, of Gram Hussain Ganj village in Bihar. He was presently residing at Sarpanch Colony on Chuharpur Road, Haibowal.

Sub-inspector Harminder Singh, in-charge of CIA staff 1, said the accused was arrested when he was crossing a checkpoint at Sangam Chowk on Churpur Road on his scooter.

When frisked, the drugs were recovered from his possession and the team also seized his scooter. A case under Section 18, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at police station Haibowal.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he procured the opium from Jharkhand and sold it in the city.