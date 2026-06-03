Ludhiana: Bihar man robbed of cash, mobile phones

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly robbed a pickup auto driver and his assistant of cash and mobile phones on South City Road on Monday, while they were transporting goods from Delhi to Srinagar.

After committing the robbery, the accused fled from the spot on their motorcycle. (HT File)

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According to the complaint lodged with the Ladhowal police, Lalan Kumar of Bihar, said that he was driving a mini goods vehicle loaded with merchandise towards Srinagar. The incident took place near the Bharat Petroleum petrol pump ahead of Mega Food on South City Road.

The complainant alleged that two youngsters riding a motorcycle intercepted their vehicle and forced them to stop. The accused allegedly threatened the driver and his companion with dire consequences if they raised an alarm.

The robbers snatched the vehicle’s key and looted around ₹2,000 in cash from the driver, along with two mobile phones.

After committing the robbery, the accused fled from the spot on their motorcycle.

Acting on the complaint, the Ladhowal police have registered a case under sections 309(4) (Robbery) and 3(5) (common intention) of BNS against two unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Bikramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, Police officials said the CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify and trace the suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Bikramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, Police officials said the CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify and trace the suspects. {{/usCountry}}

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