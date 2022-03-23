Ludhiana | Bihar man seeks probe into brother’s ‘mysterious death’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Mar 23, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

A Bihar-based man whose brother was cremated in Ludhiana without his knowledge sought a probe into his “mysterious death” on Tuesday.

The complainant, Birju Sahni of Darbhanga, who met police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said he learnt of his brother’s death after an acquaintance sent him a photograph of his brother’s cremation on WhatsApp. He alleged that his sister-in-law had murdered his brother, Shukal Dev Sahni, and cremated him without informing anybody on March 18.

The victim, a factory worker, was living in a rented accommodation in Dhandhari with his wife. The complainant said that his sister-in-law could not give a satisfactory response when questioned about his brother’s death.He also alleged that his sister-in-law and her relatives used to thrash his brother.

Bhullar marked an inquiry to assistant commissioner of police (ACP, headquarters).

