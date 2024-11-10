Ludhiana: Bihar police constable, relative robbed by five miscreants

A city resident, on his way to drop a relative, a constable with the Bihar Police, at Phagwara railway station, was robbed of his scooter, cash, mobile phone, and other valuables in the Daresi area along GT Road. Complainant Pramod Mangal stated that around 3.30 am on Saturday, he was on his way to Phagwara railway station with his relative who is a constable in Bihar Police, who had a train to catch. When they reached the National Highway Road near Daresi, Ludhiana, five attackers on two motorcycles stopped them. (HT Photo)

According to police reports, five unidentified assailants intercepted the duo, threatened them with a sharp-edged weapon, and robbed them before fleeing.

The Daresi Police registered the case following the complaint of Pramod Mangal, a 58-year-old resident of Iqbal Nagar. Pramod stated that around 3.30 am on Saturday, he was on his way to Phagwara railway station with his relative who is a constable in Bihar Police, who had a train to catch. When they reached the National Highway Road near Daresi, five attackers on two motorcycles stopped them.

The assailants seized the constable’s bag and cash, then took Pramod’s mobile and scooter. After the miscreants left the place, they informed the police.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the police have lodged an FIR under sections 304 (snatching), 112 (petty organized crime), and 3(5) (criminal conspiracy with a common intent) of the BNS. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.