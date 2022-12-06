Ludhiana: Bimonthly exams leave govt school teachers in quandary

Already lagging in the completion of school curriculum, the bimonthly exams being conducted at government schools have left the teachers in a fix.

The third bimonthly exams for the current session for Classes 6 to 12 are being conducted from November 26 to December 9 which will have 10 to 20% weightage in the final examinations. Teachers said frequent examinations have reduced the actual teaching time in classrooms amid various governmental duties, lack of staff and mandatory participation in various activities such as science exhibitions and games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They added that at a time when dates for final exams have been announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), 20 to 30% syllabus is still pending. They will have to complete the rest of the syllabus in a rush. The bimonthly exams were also conducted in July and September this year.

As the schools in the city are overburdened, the exams which are being conducted in three shifts have disrupted the regular studies with teachers and students remaining busy with preparations for the exams. A principal of a government school said in the previous sessions the exams had been conducted through online mode and the syllabus was also reduced by 30 to 40%.

He said, “The department has made it mandatory for government schools to participate in various activities being conducted by the government, a lot of teachers are allotted duties to manage registration, transportation and documentation and the actual teaching time has been reduced.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A teacher at Government Multipurpose School, Ludhiana, said, “Our school has only one teacher for 700 commerce students. It is practically impossible for a teacher to complete the syllabus and prepare question papers and evaluate the mark sheet.”

The examinations can work effectively only if schools have enough staff, she added.

No benches, students sit on floor for exam

Due to the lack of benches and classrooms, students were seen taking their exams sitting on the floor. A teacher said all the enrolled students remain present on the examination day and they take exams in shifts. Due to the non-availability of desks, students sit on mats.

Deputy district education officer (secondary) Ashish Kumar said. “Evaluation is a part of the learning process. Teachers should follow the academic calendar which is released in advance.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PSEB announces final exam dates

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the dates for the final examination for Classes 5, 8, 10 and 12. The exams for Class 5 will be conducted between February 16 to February 24 and Class 8 exams have been scheduled from February 20 to March 6. The examination of Class 10 will be held from March 21 to April 18 while the Class 12 exams will be held from February 20 to April 13.