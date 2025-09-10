Ludhiana bizman receives extortion call, FIR filed

A local businessman received a shocking extortion call from an international number, where the caller claimed to be notorious gangster Davinder Pal Singh, alias Gopi Lahoria, and demanded ₹20 lakh. The police suspect that the voice on the call may not belong to the actual gangster and are actively investigating the matter. (HT Photo)

Vaibhav Sharma, 27, who runs an electronics showroom in Rajguru Nagar, reported the incident to Model Town police. Following his complaint, the police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under sections related to extortion and criminal intimidation.

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO of Model Town police station, said that the caller introduced himself as Gopi Lahoria and warned Vaibhav to arrange ₹20 lakh immediately or face serious consequences. The complainant was left terrified by the threatening call.

However, the police suspect that the voice on the call may not belong to the actual gangster and are actively investigating the matter. Efforts are underway to trace the origin of the call and identify the extortionists.