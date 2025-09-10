Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana bizman receives extortion call, FIR filed

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 05:40 am IST

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO of Model Town police station, said that the caller introduced himself as Gopi Lahoria and warned businessman to arrange ₹20 lakh immediately

A local businessman received a shocking extortion call from an international number, where the caller claimed to be notorious gangster Davinder Pal Singh, alias Gopi Lahoria, and demanded 20 lakh.

The police suspect that the voice on the call may not belong to the actual gangster and are actively investigating the matter. (HT Photo)
The police suspect that the voice on the call may not belong to the actual gangster and are actively investigating the matter. (HT Photo)

Vaibhav Sharma, 27, who runs an electronics showroom in Rajguru Nagar, reported the incident to Model Town police. Following his complaint, the police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under sections related to extortion and criminal intimidation.

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO of Model Town police station, said that the caller introduced himself as Gopi Lahoria and warned Vaibhav to arrange 20 lakh immediately or face serious consequences. The complainant was left terrified by the threatening call.

However, the police suspect that the voice on the call may not belong to the actual gangster and are actively investigating the matter. Efforts are underway to trace the origin of the call and identify the extortionists.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana bizman receives extortion call, FIR filed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On