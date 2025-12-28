Ludhiana: BJP alleges ‘undemocratic’ conduct of MC House meeting over extension of limits

The Ludhiana district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the municipal corporation House meeting, in which a proposal was passed to include 112 villages within MC limits, was conducted in an “undemocratic manner”. District BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman questioned the conduct of the House. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference here, district BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman said that the proposal on such a significant issue was tabled and passed without proper discussion and without sharing complete details with the House. He alleged that Opposition councillors, primarily from the BJP, were threatened when they sought clarifications on the proposal.

Dhiman said that while the BJP was not opposed to the expansion of MC limits, the issue should have been discussed openly with all stakeholders. “Why was the proposal kept secret? Why were councillors not allowed to ask questions on such a crucial matter?” he asked.

Dhiman further alleged that the move was being perceived as an attempt to grab farmers’ land rather than ensure development of rural areas. He claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had failed to properly implement the land pooling scheme in Punjab, raising concerns among villagers.

Questioning the conduct of the House, Dhiman alleged that instead of the mayor or the MC commissioner presiding over the proceedings, six AAP MLAs were seen running the meeting. He termed this “unconstitutional and against the spirit of local self-governance”.

Dhimna added that BJP councillors were willing to participate constructively in the meeting and discuss all issues, but were allegedly not allowed to speak freely.

BJP councillor and leader of opposition Poonam Batra and deputy leader Rohit Sikka were also present at the press conference.

The BJP leaders demanded complete transparency on the proposal and called for an open debate involving residents of the villages proposed to be included within the MC limits.