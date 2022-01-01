Ludhiana blast: NIA registers case against Multani for bid to revive terrorism in Punjab

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Jaswinder Singh Multani, an alleged operative of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) who has been detained in Germany for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against India and attempting to revive terrorism in Punjab, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, a case against Multani, who was detained in Germany for his involvement in the Ludhiana court complex blast last week and for hatching a conspiracy to target locations in Delhi and Mumbai, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to waging war against the country, and the relevant provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The officials said the case relates to a criminal conspiracy hatched by Multani with several other pro-Khalistani elements located abroad for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youngsters in Punjab, on the ground and online through social media platforms, to propagate their ideology with an aim to secede Punjab from the Union of India.

They have been involved in raising funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosives by using smuggling networks in Punjab to revive terrorism in the state, the officials said, adding that Multani has also been in contact with ISI operatives for carrying out terror attacks in Mumbai and other parts of the country.

The registration of the case would help the government take requisite action in accordance with law for expeditious investigation so that Multani could either be deported or extradited to India, they said.

Meanwhile, a team of the NIA will travel to Germany to question Multani for his alleged involvement in the Ludhiana blast case, said a senior officer.

“The team will question Multani him in detail as we have got strong evidence of his involvement in the Ludhiana blast case and further planning of more such attacks in the country,” he said.

Agency will make all efforts through diplomatic channels to bring him back to India for investigation. The NIA is also keeping watch on other pro-Khalistan groups and supporters operating from other countries, said an official aware of the development.

