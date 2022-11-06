Ludhiana | Blaze at multi-storey hosiery unit, no casualty

A major fire broke out at a multi-storey hosiery unit on Bahadurke road on Sunday morning.

The unit was shut at the time, thus no casualty was reported. However, goods and machinery worth lakhs were destroyed. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Leading fireman Rajinder Singh said the blaze started from a store behind the unit and then spread to the ground, first and second floors. Due to strong winds, the fire spread quickly, he added.

Fire station officer Maninder Singh said the department had received an alert around 3:30am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot from different stations. The tenders had to be refilled around 60 times and the firefighting operation ended around 9:30am.