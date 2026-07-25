Ludhiana: Bodies of two cousins fished out from Sirhind Canal; family alleges foul play

Family alleges liquor contractor’s vehicle chased and hit their car; police recover bodies and illicit liquor

The car that plunged into the canal. (HT Photo)

Two cousins allegedly involved in transporting illicit liquor died after their car plunged into the Sirhind Canal near Machhiwara early on Friday. The bodies of the two youths were recovered from the Toyota Innova around 7.30 pm after rescue teams, divers and police personnel, assisted by a crane, fished the vehicle out of the canal.

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Police also recovered a cache of illicit liquor from the vehicle.

The incident took a fresh turn after the family alleged that the cousins were being chased by a vehicle linked to a liquor contractor and that the Innova plunged into the canal after a collision.

Police said they were investigating all angles and that the exact sequence of events would be established only after completing the investigation. The deceased have been identified as Vikasdeep Singh, 19, and Akashdeep Singh, 20, residents of Sikhanwala village in Faridkot district.

According to Vikasdeep’s father, Rimpi Singh, the cousins were returning to Faridkot from Chandigarh when the incident occurred around 4.30 am. He said he was speaking to his son over the phone when he heard his cousin shouting that their vehicle had been hit. Moments later, the call got disconnected and repeated attempts to contact either of the two proved futile.

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{{^usCountry}} As the family failed to establish contact with them, they began searching for the cousins and eventually reached the Sirhind Canal near Machhiwara, where they learnt that an Innova had reportedly plunged into the canal around the same time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the family failed to establish contact with them, they began searching for the cousins and eventually reached the Sirhind Canal near Machhiwara, where they learnt that an Innova had reportedly plunged into the canal around the same time. {{/usCountry}}

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Station house officer Harvinder Singh said, “Rescue teams launched an extensive search operation during the day. Divers later traced the vehicle, which was pulled out of the canal with the help of a crane. The bodies of both occupants were found inside and a cache of illicit liquor was recovered from the vehicle.”

Rimpi told police that his son and nephew had been engaged in the illicit liquor trade despite repeated warnings from the family. He alleged that the Innova was carrying a consignment of illicit liquor when the incident occurred.

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He further claimed that the cousins were being chased by a vehicle allegedly linked to a liquor contractor and that the vehicle may have rammed the Innova, causing it to plunge into the canal.

Meanwhile, teams from the Samrala police station and the Special Task Force (STF) reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

“Police are investigating the matter from multiple angles, including the family’s allegation of a collision and will ascertain the exact circumstances after completing the investigation,” the SHO said.