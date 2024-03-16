 Ludhiana: Body of missing mentally disabled girl found in Buddha Nullah - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Body of missing mentally disabled girl found in Buddha Nullah

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 17, 2024 05:38 AM IST

According to her parents, she left her home at around 2.30 am on Friday. When her parents did not find her at home, they lodged a missing complaint at the police station

The body of a 9-year-old girl, who had been missing since Friday, was found in Buddha Nullah near Chander Nagar bridge on Saturday.

Body of missing mentally disabled girl found in Buddha Nullah. (HT)
The locals noticed the body floating in the nullah. The deceased is from Hargobindpura area.

ASI Sukhjinder Singh, in-charge at Jagatpuri police post, said that the girl was mentally disabled. According to her parents, she left her home at around 2.30 am on Friday. When her parents did not find her at home, they lodged a missing complaint at the police station.

The ASI added that on Saturday, passersby noticed a body floating in the nullah and raised alarm. The police fished out the body.

The police made announcements in the surrounding area following which parents of the victim reached there and identified the deceased as their daughter.

The ASI added that no visible injury mark was seen on the body. The cause of death would be ascertained after the postmortem.

