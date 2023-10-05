Ludhiana: Borstal jail warder caught taking money for ‘supplying drugs’

A warder at the Borstal jail that houses young criminals in Ludhiana has been apprehended for taking money in cash and through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system from inmates and their relatives for allegedly supplying drugs and other contrabands to them.

An FIR under Sections 7 (13) 2 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered. (HT FILE)

The accused, identified as Ankit Kumar, hailing from Bishanpura village in Fazilka, was arrested after an FIR was registered against him by the Division Number 7 police.

The complaint filed by Mewa Singh, assistant superintendent, Borstal jail, on October 3 stated that they had received an information regarding warder Ankit Kumar’s involvement in taking money from inmates and their kin for supplying contraband inside the prison. “On initiating an investigation, it was discovered that the accused was accepting bribes in both cash and through the UPI,” he said.

“Further investigation revealed that warder had recently accepted money from two inmates, namely Akashdeep from Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur, and Gursimran Singh from Kohara village, Focal Point. Akashdeep is currently facing trial in a case related to drug peddling and illegal possession of weapons at the City Police Station in Nawanshahr since July 28. Gursimran Singh is facing trial for an attempted murder case registered against him at the Focal Point Police Station on March 6,” he added.

“During questioning, Akashdeep and Gursimran revealed that they had transferred ₹3,000 to Ankit through UPI, facilitated by their relatives, in exchange for opium and tobacco in the past. They had also transferred ₹1,000, ₹3,000 and ₹6,000 to the accused through UPI,” said Mewa Singh.

“We nabbed Ankit and confiscated his mobile phone. In his UPI app, we found records of all transactions. We kept screenshots of the transactions as proof. During questioning, the accused confessed to his crime following which we asked the police to lodge an FIR against him,” he added.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO at Division Number 7 Police Station, confirmed that the accused has been arrested, and an FIR under Sections 7 (13) 2 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him.

