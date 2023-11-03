Ludhiana: Broken, filthy: City bus stops cry for attention

Damaged roofs, broken seating area and covered in filth, most of the bus stops in the city are in a dilapidated condition due to lack of upkeep from the authorities. HT Image

There are approximately 62 bus shelters in the city and most of them are crying for attention since a private firm, handling the bus shelters, surrendered all the locations to the municipal corporation during Covid in 2021.

MC officials disclosed that five consecutive tenders for contract of these bus shelters have failed. They are planning to expand the tendering process by adding more sites to find a suitable firm for the contract.

A notable example is the bus shelter on Mall Road near Bharat Nagar Chowk, which is in a terrible condition. The roof and chairs of the bus shelter are damaged, rendering it unsuitable for sitting or even for taking shelter during rainy days. Another bus shelter near Ramgarhia Girls College is also in poor condition, with damaged chairs, poles, and a damaged roof.

Dilsher Singh, a resident of Gurdev Nagar, said, “The two bus shelters near Bhai Wala Chowk are in deplorable condition, with damaged roofs, chairs, and poles. These shelters have also become dumping grounds for garbage, emitting foul odors. He urged the authorities to address this issue promptly.”

Another city resident, Neeraj Kumar, said, “The bus shelters lack basic amenities, such as boards displaying bus timings. Additionally, buses do not always stop at these shelters, inconveniencing city residents. I requested that the authorities refurbish the existing bus shelters and consider hiring a new contractor for their maintenance”.

Municipal Commissioner, Sandeep Rishi, said, “In the past, a private firm managed the maintenance of bus shelters, but for the last few years, this responsibility has been with the municipal corporation. We plan to renovate the bus shelters in the near future unless the tendering process for their maintenance proves successful.”

Additionally, MC is yet to conduct a survey for new bus shelter locations for the upcoming 100 e-buses, which will run on 15 identified routes. E-buses will start in the next six months and the existing bus shelters could be a part of the bus stops for e-bus service across the city.

“A survey will be conducted, with a team from Delhi arriving shortly to review the entire e-bus service project. We have identified 15 routes and will determine the locations for new bus shelters, if necessary,” Rishi said.

