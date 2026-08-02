Ludhiana: Broken roads, overflowing sewers residents’ nightmare

For residents on Tajpur Road, basic civic amenities have become a daily struggle. Broken roads, overflowing sewerage, waterlogged streets, neglected parks, and poor sanitation have turned routine life into an ordeal, with locals alleging that despite repeated complaints and protests, authorities continue to ignore their grievances.

Overflowing sewage on the streets and road in bad condition in Tajour area in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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Damaged roads and choked sewer lines have become a persistent problem in the area. Residents report that every spell of rain leaves the streets submerged in a mixture of rainwater and overflowing sewage, making it difficult to walk, drive, or even step outside their homes.

The crisis has persisted despite protests by dairy owners on May 8, when they dumped cow dung outside the municipal corporation’s zone-D office following the closure of the local dairy waste disposal point without any alternative arrangement. Locals claim that unprocessed cow dung continues to choke municipal drains, worsening sewer blockages and waterlogging.

“We cannot even walk outside our house without stepping into dirty water. The roads are broken, the drains overflow regularly, and the stench has become part of our daily life. We are forced to live like this every single day,” said Rakesh Sharma, a local resident.

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{{^usCountry}} Echoing similar distress, Shivani Gupta noted, “Our children cannot play outside because the streets remain flooded with sewage whenever it rains. We constantly worry about waterborne diseases, but despite repeated complaints, nothing has changed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Echoing similar distress, Shivani Gupta noted, “Our children cannot play outside because the streets remain flooded with sewage whenever it rains. We constantly worry about waterborne diseases, but despite repeated complaints, nothing has changed.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another resident, Harjit Singh, added, “Every monsoon tells the same story. Vehicles get damaged because of hidden potholes, sewer water enters residential streets, and conditions keep getting worse. We feel abandoned by the authorities.”

Area councillor Jatinder alleged that municipal authorities have ignored long-pending issues despite multiple formal representations. “The local civic bodies are simply not doing their job. People are facing immense hardship every day, and these issues can no longer be overlooked. We want the authorities to act immediately and provide residents with the basic civic amenities they deserve,” he stated.

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Meanwhile, zone-B zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain failed to respond despite repeated calls seeking his response over the ongoing crisis.