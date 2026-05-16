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Ludhiana: Brother-in-law among three held for torching bizman’s car

According to the police, complainant Sarthak Malhotra had alleged that unidentified persons had set his Hyundai Creta on fire outside his residence during the intervening night of April 25 and 26

Published on: May 16, 2026 09:59 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Twenty days after a hosiery trader’s car was set ablaze in Surjeet Enclave near Sangam Palace, the Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested three accused, including the complainant’s brother-in-law, in connection with the incident. Police said the prime accused identified as Chirag Miglani allegedly orchestrated the attack following a personal dispute with the trader.

The accused in the custody of Ludhiana police on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The other accused are Arun Bernard, alias Kaka, and Manish Kumar, alias Golu, all residents of Rishi Nagar.

According to the police, complainant Sarthak Malhotra had alleged that unidentified persons had set his Hyundai Creta on fire outside his residence during the intervening night of April 25 and 26. They further said that Miglani’s cousin is married to Malhotra.

ASI Sukhjinder Singh, in-charge of Jagatpuri police station, said CCTV footage from the area showed three scooter-borne men arriving at the spot around 3.49 am. “One of the accused remained stationed on the street to monitor movement, while the other two poured petrol on the vehicle and set it ablaze before fleeing,” the ASI said.

Following the complaint, the police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Section 326(G) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Brother-in-law among three held for torching bizman’s car
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Brother-in-law among three held for torching bizman’s car
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