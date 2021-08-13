Ludhiana building collapse: Unsafe building not razed in time, say neighbours

Blaming the municipal corporation’s laxity for the building collapse on RK Road, owners of adjoining buildings said despite complaints officials had failed to raze the building that had been rendered unsafe after a massive fire broke out on the premises last year.

They also alleged that the MC officials had turned a blind eye to the owner, Tara Chand, breaking the seal and starting repair work in the structurally damaged building, setting stage for the collapse and risking the lives of labourers and their kin, who had a narrow escape.

Seek compensation

Owners of the three adjoining buildings that were damaged after the two-storeyed building crumbled have sought compensation for the damage to their property and goods.

Amit, who owns the adjoining building, comprising 150 labour quarters, said, “The roof and one side of my boundary wall have collapsed, while cracks have appeared on the face of the building. We had been urging the owner of the building to raze the structure, but he claimed that the building was being repaired. Now, who will pay for the damages as my labourers are also undergoing treatment at a private hospital. A few quarters had also been damaged in the fire last year, which I had to get repaired on my own dime .”

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillor Swarandeep Chahal, who owns the adjoining transport shed, said, “On July 29, I noticed that the building was on the verge of collapse after its boundary wall shifted and led to the collapse of our plot’s boundary wall. When I submitted a complaint to the mayor, MC officials merely sealed the building, instead of razing it.”

Demand probe

Chahal has demanded that strict action be taken as the seal was removed on their watch and heavy machinery was operated on the premises.

Owner of a cycle-parts godown and former Congress district president Jagmohan Sharma said, “MC officials and mayor Balkar Sandhu are culpable as they failed to act even after receiving complaints. An inquiry should be ordered to find out how the seal was removed and action should be taken against erring officials for endangering residents’ lives.”