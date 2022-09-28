Ludhiana: Building plan now attached to UID for every property in city

Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has now made unique identification (UID) number mandatory for every property in the city. Besides property tax and water-sewer bills, TS1 certificate (NOC) and building plans have also now been attached to UID number.

Now, property owners will not be able to get a building plan approved from MC if its UID number has not been registered and property tax and water-sewer bills are not paid.

Further, the applicant will also not be able to get a TS1 certificate for the property till dues are not cleared with the building branch. Till now, TS1 was not attached to the building branch and the owner only had to get clearance from MC’s property tax and water-sewer wings.

The decision has been taken by MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal. A helpline number, 84375-35700, has also been issued, where residents call for any information regarding UID number.

Further, help desks have been established at the civic body’s zonal offices, where UID number of a property can be obtained by submitting its location or address. MC officials said the process to allot UID numbers is already underway and over 2.3 lakh of the (approximately) 4.3 lakh properties have already been covered.

An official said the aim is to bring all details of properties online, so that MC can catch violators by going through digital records at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at MC’s Zone-D office.

Aggarwal appealed the public to get the UID numbers for their respective properties so they don’t face issues in availing TS1 certificates and getting building plans approved by MC.