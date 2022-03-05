Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Bullock cart race cancelled after authorities intervene
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Bullock cart race cancelled after authorities intervene

Following the police intervention, the organisers tried to conduct the races in Uchha Pind of Khamano in Fatehgarh Sahib, but the district administration also stopped them as such events are banned
Posters regarding the bullock cart race in Mundian were pasted and being circulated in villages for the past one month and participants and locals had gathered at the spot on Friday morning. (HT file photo)
Updated on Mar 05, 2022 04:05 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

An animal lover based in Maharashtra made the district administration and police deter a local group from organising a bullock cart race, which was scheduled for Friday morning in Mundian village.

Following the police intervention, the organisers tried to conduct the races in Uchha Pind of Khamano in Fatehgarh Sahib, but the district administration also stopped them as such events are banned.

Posters regarding the bullock cart race in Mundian were pasted and being circulated in villages for the past one month and participants and locals had gathered at the spot on Friday morning.

Before they could start the race, Anil Kataria, an animal welfare officer, came to know about it, who immediately alerted the director general of police, chief secretary and local authorities. The authorities swung into action and stopped the organisers from conducting the event.

To dodge the authorities, the organisers tried to shift the tournament venue to Uchha Pind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

RELATED STORIES

Kataria said as he came to know about it, he again alerted the authorities. Later, Fatehgarh Sahib administration intervened and cancelled the race.

Kataria termed such events utter cruelty towards the animals.

“The Supreme Court has already banned bullock cart races,” he said, adding that the local authorities should take stern action against organisers to deter them.

Such tournaments were organised in Ludhiana and surrounding areas in 2021 also, but the local authorities had turned a blind eye towards it.

Bullock cart race was one of the main attractions in Kila Raipur games, also known as rural Olympics. Following the apex court’s orders, the event has been removed from the games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP