Burglars break into mobile shop, decamp with gadgets worth 2 lakh in Ludhiana

Gadgets and cash were stolen from a mobile shop on Daba-Lohara Road near Eastman Chowk, which was broken into on Friday night.

CCTV cameras have captured three burglars, whom the police are trying to identify. The owner Chahat Mobile Shop, Deepak Kumar, said he learnt of the incident, when his neighbours told him that his shop had been broken into and ransacked.

Kumar said around 20 mobile phones worth ₹2 lakh and ₹20,000 cash had been taken from the shop. A case has been lodged.

Trader robbed of ₹80K

Three bike-borne miscreants attacked a trader and robbed him of ₹80,000 in Sherpur on Friday night.

The victim’s bother, Rajesh Goyal of Sherpur, said that he and his brother Rakesh Goyal own a shop near Aarti Steels, Sherpur. “On Friday night, Rakesh was returning home from the shop around 10pm when three bike-borne assailants intercepted him near a water tank. They assaulted Rakesh with a blunt weapon and took the cash and tablet he was carrying.”

A case has been lodged at the Moti Nagar police station.