Ludhiana: Burglars drill hole in wall, decamp with jewellery, cash from shop

A gang of burglars targeted a jewellery shop in Dhandhari Kalan after drilling a hole in the wall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and decamped with items and ₹5,000.

According to the jeweller, he has incurred a loss of ₹3 lakh in the incident.

While escaping, the accused also took away the recorder of the CCTV cameras installed there.

On being informed, Kanganwal police reached the spot and initiated the investigation.

Amandeep Singh, owner of Krishna Jewellers, said that he came to know about the theft in the wee hours of Friday when he checked the footage of CCTVs installed at his shop through his mobile phone. On finding that the surveillance cameras were not working, he immediately rushed to the shop.

He told the police that the shop was ransacked and cash and jewellery were stolen. He said the thieves entered the shop from the backside.

ASI Harmesh Singh, incharge of Kanganwal police post, said the police will register an FIR after investigating the matter.

Posing as domestic help, two women steal cash, jewellery from Ludhiana house

Posing as domestic help, two women stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Atam Nagar area of Model Town on Thursday.

The Model Town police have registered an FIR against unidentified women and initiated a probe. The case has been registered following the statement of Piyush Chopra. In his complaint, Chopra mentioned that two unidentified women had knocked on their on March 22.

“The women claimed that they were in dire need of some employment to run their family. At that time, my mother and sister were present at home,” he added.

The women said that they could work as domestic help, but his mother and sister sent them back, saying that they would make a decision after discussing with other members of the family following which the duo left the home, he said.

“The women returned on Thursday and made the same request again. They offered to clean the house and said if we did not like their work, they would not insist further. We allowed the women to clean the house,” Chopra told the police.

He added that on the pretext of cleaning, the accused stole ₹12,500 in cash, besides diamond and gold jewellery from their house and fled.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the women have been captured in the CCTVs installed in the house. The case has been registered under Section 380 of the IPC against unidentified women.

