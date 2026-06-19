Ludhiana: Burglars target Jain temple, decamp with silver idol, utensils

In yet another theft incident targeting a religious place, burglars broke into a Jain temple in Surya Vihar on Panj Peer Road and decamped with a silver idol, silver and copper utensils used in the shrine, besides cash from the donation box. The accused also took away the temple’s CCTV recorder while fleeing.

The theft came to light in the morning when the temple was opened for daily prayers. (HT File)

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The PAU police registered an FIR against two unidentified accused on the complaint of Sudhir Jain, a resident of New Surya Vihar and president of the temple management committee.

According to the complainant, the theft took place in the early hours of June 14 when two unidentified men allegedly entered the temple and carried out the burglary.

Jain said the burglars stole the silver idol installed in the temple, silver and copper utensils used for religious rituals, and around ₹15,000 cash kept in the cash box. Before escaping, the accused also removed the CCTV recorder in an apparent bid to destroy evidence.

The theft came to light in the morning when the temple was opened for daily prayers. The incident sparked outrage among members of the temple management committee as well as local residents, particularly over the theft of the idol.

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Amreek Singh said that although the temple’s CCTV recorder was stolen, the suspects were captured on another CCTV camera installed nearby. However, their faces were not clearly visible in the footage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Amreek Singh said that although the temple’s CCTV recorder was stolen, the suspects were captured on another CCTV camera installed nearby. However, their faces were not clearly visible in the footage. {{/usCountry}}

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Police registered a case under Sections 331 (house trespass) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused.