Ludhiana: Burglary accused held hours after escape from police custody

A man accused in a burglary case was arrested hours after he escaped police custody on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Kumar alias Attu of Jawahar Nagar Camp.

Attu and his aide Kalu alias Raji had been arrested by Division Number 5 police in a burglary case on Saturday which had been registered based on the complaint of Rajit Chhabra of Jawahar Nagar.

Chhabra stated that valuables including two LPG gas cylinders, taps and an LED screen had been stolen from his house on November 22. Based on his statement, Division Number 5 police had lodged a theft case and arrested the duo with the stolen items.

A local court on Monday sent the accused duo to judicial remand and constable Sahil Sood and home guard personnel Sukhwinder Singh went to hand them over to jail officials in a private car. However, the jail staff refused to take the accused without a report of their medical examination.

The police personnel were taking the accused to the police station in the car and had stopped at a traffic signal in Dholewal, when Attu freed himself from the handcuffs and fled after opening the door. They immediately informed the Division number 6 police and lodged an FIR.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer at Division Number 6 police station, said that hours after the FIR was lodged, police arrested Attu from Jawahar Nagar Camp.

He has been booked in a fresh case under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of Indian Penal Code at Division Number 6 police station.