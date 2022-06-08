Ludhiana | Burglary bid at judicial magistrate’s house foiled

Unidentified persons broke into judicial magistrate Anubha Jindal’s house in Officers’ Colony near Old Session Chowk on Monday. However, the peon spotted them and raised the alarm, forcing the intruders to beat a hasty retreat.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Pal, who is part of the magistrate’s security cover, said, “The break-in took place at around 7am. The intruders intended to rob the house, but were spotted well in time.”

Assistant sub-inspector Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 455 (house-breaking after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division 8 Police Station.

This is the third burglary attempt made in the colony, which houses several high-ranking officers. On May 5, burglars had broken into the homes of Jagraon additional district commissioner Nayan Jassal and district attorney (Ludhiana administration) Amarpal Singh.

Though several judges, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and Public Service Commission officers reside in the area, there are no CCTV cameras in the locality.

Railway employee loses equipment to snatchers

Ludhiana Four men snatched a railway employee’s bag, containing a wireless set, detonators, service book, signal location book, red and green flags and other assorted material, on Tuesday morning.

The complainant, Sudhir Kumar of Chandan Nagar, an engine driver, was riding home on his scooter at around 3am when the bike-borne accused intercepted him near Gandhi Market.

Assistant sub-inspector Avtar Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 379B ( snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused at the Division 4 police station and investigation has been initiated to trace the accused.

