Ludhiana businessman alleges extortion threat from man claiming to be Goldy Dhillon

A local businessman and his family have reported receiving death and abduction threats from a caller using international phone numbers. The individual, who claimed to be gangster Goldy Dhillon, demanded extortion money from the family.

Sadar police have registered a case under sections 308 (2), 351 (2) and 62 of BNS and started further investigation. (HT File)

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The matter came to light after Pardeep Singla, a resident of Dhandra Road, approached the Sadar police, alleging that his family had been receiving repeated calls and voice messages from different foreign numbers. The caller allegedly demanded ransom and threatened to abduct Singla’s children and other family members if the demand was not fulfilled.

According to the complaint, the caller identified himself as Goldy Dhillon and allegedly issued death threats while demanding extortion money.

The complainant has provided police with four international mobile numbers allegedly used to contact his family. These numbers are reportedly from the UK, Portugal and other countries.

Police are now examining the call records, voice messages and other technical details to trace the source of the communications and identify the person behind the threats.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that while the complaint names Goldy Dhillon, investigators are also examining whether the threats were actually issued by him or whether someone else used his name to intimidate the businessman and extort money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that while the complaint names Goldy Dhillon, investigators are also examining whether the threats were actually issued by him or whether someone else used his name to intimidate the businessman and extort money. {{/usCountry}}

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Police records reportedly show that several cases, including those related to extortion and other criminal activities, have previously been registered against Goldy Dhillon in Punjab.

Investigators are checking all possible angles, including whether the latest threats have any connection with his network.

Sadar police have registered a case under sections 308 (2), 351 (2) and 62 of BNS and started further investigation. Head constable Amandeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the identity of the caller and his possible links with Goldy Dhillon would be established after the technical analysis of the foreign numbers, calls and voice messages.

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