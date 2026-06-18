Ludhiana: Canal wall breach damages crops, farmers seek relief

A farmer had a narrow escape after a section of a distributary canal wall breached near Kutba village in Raikot on Wednesday, sweeping his tractor into the water and flooding around 15 acres of farmland. Residents have alleged that the breach was triggered by a blockage caused by branches, bushes and other debris deposited by recent storms, which restricted the flow of water and increased pressure on the ageing canal embankment.

The damaged wall of the distributary near Kutba village, Raikot, in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The breach occurred along the Raikot-Swazpur Road stretch, sending a large volume of water into adjoining agricultural fields and damaging standing crops. Irrigation department officials suspended water supply through the distributary after they were informed about the incident and made temporary arrangements to prevent further flooding of farmland.

The incident took place when farmer Gurdeep Singh was crossing the area on his tractor. As the canal wall gave way, Gurdeep leapt to safety moments before his tractor was swept away by the gushing water and submerged.

Farmers in the area alleged that they had repeatedly alerted the irrigation department about the accumulation of branches, dry vegetation and other debris at a vulnerable point in the distributary following last week’s rain and thunderstorm. According to them, the obstruction impeded the natural flow of water, resulting in excessive pressure that ultimately caused the canal wall to give way.

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{{^usCountry}} Gurdeep Singh claimed that departmental officials had undertaken cleaning work at the site only a day earlier, but the exercise was inadequate. He alleged that farmers had specifically urged officials to thoroughly clear the accumulated debris and address concerns regarding the condition of the canal embankment, warning that continued pressure could lead to a breach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurdeep Singh claimed that departmental officials had undertaken cleaning work at the site only a day earlier, but the exercise was inadequate. He alleged that farmers had specifically urged officials to thoroughly clear the accumulated debris and address concerns regarding the condition of the canal embankment, warning that continued pressure could lead to a breach. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the allegations, Jagdeep Singh, sub-divisional officer of the irrigation department, said, “A proposal for reconstruction of a level bridge over the distributary had already been approved but the work could not be undertaken because of the ongoing paddy season. We will construct it after the paddy season.The department acted swiftly after the breach was reported by stopping water supply and initiating temporary measures to contain the flow. ”

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Meanwhile, the affected farmers have demanded compensation for crop losses and sought accountability for what they described as negligence in the maintenance of the distributary.

Department officials said they were assessing the extent of the damage caused by the breach.