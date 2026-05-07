Ludhiana: Car dealer gets ₹1-crore extortion threat from ‘Godara gang’

A city-based car dealer has complained that he received an extortion threat for ₹1 crore through an audio message from an international number. Prabmohan Singh, who runs a car sale-purchase business in the Model Town area, mentioned in his complaint to the Model Town police that the caller claimed links with gangster Rohit Godara. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 308(2) (extortion) and 351(2) ( criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation is underway, officials said. Officials said efforts are underway to trace the origin of the international number and identify the accused. (HT File)

According to the police, the incident occurred on the night of May 1 when the businessman was at home. Around 8 pm, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown international number, which he chose not to answer. Shortly afterwards, at around 8.15 pm, he received an audio message.

In the message, the caller identified himself as Bunty and claimed to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang, demanding ₹1 crore as ransom. The caller also attempted to contact the businessman again on May 2, making three calls around 4 pm. However, the complainant did not respond and later blocked the number.

Disturbed by the repeated threats, the businessman reported the matter to the police. Officials said efforts are underway to trace the origin of the international number and identify the accused.

Police officials stated that the matter is being taken seriously, given the increasing instances of extortion threats using the names of gangsters. Further investigation is in progress, they added.