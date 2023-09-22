Ludhiana: Car overturns in collision, 62-yr-old woman dies

A 62-year-old woman was killed in a fatal accident when the car she was travelling in overturned after a speeding car hit the vehicle in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar here, police said on Friday.

A CCTV grab of the accident in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, identified as Sukhwinder Kaur from Raikot, was killed in the collision just outside the Grudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha E-Block at an intersection point and was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

The footage reveals a speeding Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car coming from the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) exchange side crashed into a Swift Dzire car, which overturned with the impact of the collision on Thursday afternoon.

The victim travelling in the Swift Dzire car died, while a male family member was injured in the incident.

A woman riding a scooter nearby fell due to the impact of the collision. The crash resulted in severe damage to both vehicles involved. Witnesses at the scene immediately rushed to help and initiated a rescue operation. The occupants of the Swift Dzire were promptly shifted to the hospital, where Sukhwinder succumbed to her injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have not received a formal complaint from the victim’s family yet.

Sub-inspector Amrinder Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station, confirmed that the victim’s family had not yet filed a complaint. They are currently awaiting the arrival of a relative residing abroad, who is expected to reach Raikot on Saturday. He said that the family has expressed their intention to file a complaint once the relative is here.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Mandeep Singh said that the police are actively exploring legal options to pursue the case independently if the family does not file a complaint. The police have already procured the CCTV footage and sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}