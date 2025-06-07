Ludhiana: Car towed away for no fault, says civil hospital lab expert

The laboratory in-charge of the civil hospital, Dr Gurvinder Singh, on Friday alleged that the traffic police towed his car from inside the hospital despite being parked away from the main road. Dr Gurvinder alleged that the cops who took away his car informed him that the vehicle was parked away from the main road and that the parking contractor had asked them to do so. (HT file)

“I had parked my car in the usual spot outside the tuberculosis section where all staff members working on this side of the hospital park their vehicles. One of the staff members saw the police taking away my car and informed me,” he said.

He said cops asked him to pay fine despite him informing that the spot where he had parked the car was not a no-parking area. “It was only after the senior medical officer (SMO) intervened they let me take my car,” Dr Gurvinder Singh added.

SMO Dr Harpreet Singh said he had asked the traffic police to check parking on the main road inside the hospital but not allowed towing away of cars parked at spots other than the main road.

ACP (traffic) Jatin Bansal said the SMO had requested the traffic police to tow away the randomly parked cars on the main road which block the ambulances coming to the emergency ward.