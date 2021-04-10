Ludhiana car trader duped of 8 lakh by friend, 3 others

Four people were booked on Friday for duping a city-based car trader of ₹8 lakh on the pretext of buying used cars from the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

The accused are Avinash Bhatti of Issa Nagri, Ankush Kumar Malik of Dugri, Abhishek of Sahibjada Ajit singh Nagar and Rinku Bawa of Ludhiana.

The complainant, Sukhwinder Singh, 45, of Bajra village, who deals in old cars said Malik, a broker, who had earlier helped him sell two cars, had told him about three cars of the Russian Embassy that were in good condition and were available for sale.

Malik took him to the embassy where they were joined by Bhatti, Abhishek and Bawa. He was shown three cars — a Toyota Innova and two sedans.

He paid ₹8 lakh for the cars but the vehicles were not delivered to him. Upon realising that he had been duped, he lodged a police complaint on July 21, 2020. After eight-and-a-half months of investigation, a case was registered.

Sub-inspector Pooran Singh said the cars parked outside the embassy had no link with the embassy officials. A case had been registered under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sahnewal police station.

70-yr-old farmer assaulted, robbed of car in Raikot

Three unidentified men have been booked for assaulting a 70-year-old man and stealing his car in Raikot on Thursday evening.

The complainant, Gurdeep Singh, 70, of Burj Hari Singh Nalwa village of Raikot, a farmer, said the incident took place when he had gone to attend a workshop on making gates and grills on Barnala Road. He parked his car in front of a congregation centre and started walking towards the workshop when three men accosted him and demanded the keys of his car. When he resisted, the accused assaulted him, took his keys and drove off in his Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said as per the victim, the accused were 25 to 30 years old and had covered their faces with masks.

He said the accused had been booked under Sections 379-B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.