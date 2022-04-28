Ludhiana Central MLA volunteers to distribute fruits daily in 17 govt schools

To ensure nutritious diet for students studying in 17 government schools in his constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, assured to distribute fruits to the students daily.

Talking to HT, Pappi said his team, including his friends, would visit one government school each day and would distribute fruits to add nutrition in the mid-day meal of the students.

“This has nothing to do with the education department but it is our private initiative to provide a healthy diet to students in my constituency,” Pappi said.

The MLA along with his associates on Tuesday visited a government primary school in Division Number-3 and distributed fruits, including bananas and apples, among the students.

Pappi said since students in the government schools belong to poor families, he would continue to work for their welfare by providing free school uniforms to needy students or by funding construction in schools in his constituency.

A school head of a primary school said, “Students are already getting the best possible diet in the schools. The state teams are also visiting schools to check the quality of food. It is otherwise a good initiative by the MLA to distribute fruits to the students.”