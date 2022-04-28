Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana Central MLA volunteers to distribute fruits daily in 17 govt schools
chandigarh news

Ludhiana Central MLA volunteers to distribute fruits daily in 17 govt schools

Talking to HT, MLA Pappi said his team, including his friends, would visit one government school in his constituency in Ludhiana each day and would distribute fruits to add nutrition in the mid-day meal of the students
The MLA along with his associates on Tuesday visited a government primary school in Division Number-3, Ludhiana, and distributed fruits, including bananas and apples, among the students. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To ensure nutritious diet for students studying in 17 government schools in his constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, assured to distribute fruits to the students daily.

Talking to HT, Pappi said his team, including his friends, would visit one government school each day and would distribute fruits to add nutrition in the mid-day meal of the students.

“This has nothing to do with the education department but it is our private initiative to provide a healthy diet to students in my constituency,” Pappi said.

The MLA along with his associates on Tuesday visited a government primary school in Division Number-3 and distributed fruits, including bananas and apples, among the students.

Pappi said since students in the government schools belong to poor families, he would continue to work for their welfare by providing free school uniforms to needy students or by funding construction in schools in his constituency.

RELATED STORIES

A school head of a primary school said, “Students are already getting the best possible diet in the schools. The state teams are also visiting schools to check the quality of food. It is otherwise a good initiative by the MLA to distribute fruits to the students.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP