Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Charanjit Kaur takes charge as principal of GSSS, Cemetery Road
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Charanjit Kaur takes charge as principal of GSSS, Cemetery Road

After being selected as principal in 2019, she served at Moga and Government Senior Secondary Smart School (GSSS), Hambran, Ludhiana.
Now principal of GSSS, Cemetery Road, Ludhiana, Charanjit Kaur started her career as a mathematics teacher in 2006. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Charanjit Kaur joined as the principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Ludhiana, on Saturday. She started her career as a mathematics teacher in 2006. After being selected as principal in 2019, she served at Moga and Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Hambran. Addressing teachers and students, she said government schools in the state have well educated staff and students with unique abilities who can achieve heights with proper guidance.

OTHER BRIEF

Civil surgeon inspects work on mohalla clinics

Ludhiana Civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur Kaler on Friday evening inspected the ongoing work to establish mohalla clinics near Suffiyan Cowk and Chand Cinema.

As per the officials, 15 clinics are being established in the district, nine of which will be operationalised on Independence Day (August 15). Dr Kaler directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the work within the set deadline.

Dr Kaler also conducted an inspection at the civil hospital on Saturday and directed the staff to ensure cleanliness and quality treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP