Ludhiana | Charanjit Kaur takes charge as principal of GSSS, Cemetery Road

Charanjit Kaur joined as the principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Ludhiana, on Saturday. She started her career as a mathematics teacher in 2006. After being selected as principal in 2019, she served at Moga and Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Hambran. Addressing teachers and students, she said government schools in the state have well educated staff and students with unique abilities who can achieve heights with proper guidance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OTHER BRIEF

Civil surgeon inspects work on mohalla clinics

Ludhiana Civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur Kaler on Friday evening inspected the ongoing work to establish mohalla clinics near Suffiyan Cowk and Chand Cinema.

As per the officials, 15 clinics are being established in the district, nine of which will be operationalised on Independence Day (August 15). Dr Kaler directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the work within the set deadline.

Dr Kaler also conducted an inspection at the civil hospital on Saturday and directed the staff to ensure cleanliness and quality treatment.