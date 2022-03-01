Ludhiana | CICU organises two-day training on business writing skills and e-mail etiquettes

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Upkar Singh Ahuja, president CICU along with participants during the two-day training on Business Writing Skills and E-Mail Etiquettes, in Ludhiana on February 28, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To empower industry by promoting good communication skills, a two-day training programme on business writing skills and e-mail etiquettes, which was organised by Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) concluded on Monday.

Over 40 professionals from different industries, including owners, executives and managers attended the interactive training programme conducted by Saloni Kaul, HR business consultant and entrepreneurship coach.

During the training, emphasis was laid on communication skills, understanding barriers to effective communication, ground rules for productive communication, planning and structuring communication, e-mail etiquettes, most common mistakes people make in business writing etc.

CICU also provided training certificates to all the participants.

President, CICU, Upkar Singh Ahuja and general secretary Pankaj Sharma said with the world shrinking and business avenues opening wider horizons, there is an urgent need to relook at the ways, which help to grow the business by good communication skills.

